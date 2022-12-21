Afghan refugees hoping for easier pathway to permanent residency

The Afghan Adjustment Act would provide a pathway to permanent residency for Afghan refugees.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As this current Congress comes to a close, some refugee advocates are hoping for the passage of the Afghan Adjustment Act.

Since the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan last year, RefugeeOne has helped resettle hundreds of Afghans in Chicago, including Nekbakht Merzayee, who lost both of her arms and her parents and sister in a road side bomb blast 15 years ago.

With the help of a translator, the women's rights activist shared her journey out of Afghanistan.

"I remember the situation. There was a big disaster for everybody and especially for those who work in the government who work for the U.S. troops or military," Merzayee said.

Like so many Afghan refugees, Merzayee is struggling to adjust to life in America. And her heart hurts for the husband she left behind.

"It is my dream to see my family one day," she said.

With the ongoing war in Ukraine, the majority of the new arrivals at RefugeeOne are now Ukrainian. But communications manager Zachary Dmyterko wants to also keep the public aware of the plight of Afghan refugees.

"If the rest of the U.S. have forgotten, we at RefugeeOne have not," Dmyterko said.

Many refugee organizations, including RefugeeOne, continue to push for Congress to approve the Afghan Adjustment Act.

Merzayee is staying out of the politics and just taking it one day at a time trying to learn English and hopefully find a job.