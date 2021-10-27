afghanistan

Villa Park volunteers prepare to welcome Afghan refugees

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Villa Park volunteers prepare to welcome Afghan refugees

VILLA PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- At the Islamic Foundation of Villa Park, a group of volunteers began preparing to welcome families who were evacuated from Afghanistan as American troops withdrew.

The group has been collecting items and trying to find housing for these families.

"Housing, food, clothing, basic needs, and transition them and settle them into community life; providing English classes and driving lessons," said Shahla Chaudhry, community relations chair.

Exact arrivals are not known, but partner organizations have told the Villa Park volunteers to prepare. Previously, it was anticipated Illinois would welcome thousands of Afghans.

"It's really heartbreaking to see those young kids who have been through this trauma and what they have been through," said Irshad Khan, chairman of the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago.

Khan said their interpreters were there to assist a group of unaccompanied minors, and more volunteers will be needed, as well as homes.

"Housing for these families coming in town, families of four and five, finding some temporary solutions for them, to provide that assistance is what we are looking for," Khan said. "We should be helping them with open arms."

"Our faith teaches us we have to help one another, all of God's creations we have to help," said Chaudhry.

Among the ways to help include workshops on become a foster parent at the Villa Park mosque, and the Council of Islamic Organizations will be hosting virtual sessions on ways to support arriving families.

Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago help line: 247-737-1785

Click here to make financial donations to the Islamic Foundation of Villa Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvilla parkafghanistan warvolunteerismafghanistanrefugees
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFGHANISTAN
IS attack on Kabul hospital leaves 7 dead, 16 wounded
Official: ISIS-K could be capable of attacking US in 6 months
'Mission accomplished': US citizens fleeing Afghanistan land at O'Hare
US service member says Afghan refugees assaulted her at Fort Bliss
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News