After School Matters' annual 'Sneaker Ball' fundraiser to support Chicago teens

After School Matters is getting ready to kick it up at its annual Sneaker Ball fundraiser that supports Chicago teens.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of After School Matters' most anticipated events, Sneaker Ball, is taking place on Saturday, April 29 at the Chicago Sports Museum, hosted by the organization's Associate Board. Don your coolest kicks and get ready to party in style while supporting Chicago teens and their futures.

A one-of-a-kind celebration, Sneaker Ball will feature performances and exhibitions by After School Matters teens, DJ Casper-the creator of the famed Cha-Cha Slide-as well as live music, food and drink, and more.

Proceeds from Sneaker Ball support the After School Matters Stipend Fund, which provides paid programming opportunities for Chicago teens to explore their passion and talents in the arts, communications and leadership, sports, and STEM through community-based programs in all neighborhoods of Chicago.