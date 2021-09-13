Alan Krashesky recognized for more than 25 years in broadcast industry; inducted into Silver Circle

CHICAGO (WLS) --was honored Sunday night with his induction into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Silver Circle.The awards recognize and honor broadcasters with at least 25 years in the industry.Krashesky, an Eyewitness News anchor, was honored with a Chicago Silver Circle Award at a virtual ceremony due to the pandemic.The award goes to those with a lifetime of achievement in broadcast journalism in this city. He was introduced by former colleague Kathy Brock in a video tribute that celebrated a man who joined ABC7 at the age of 21 in 1982 and whose depth of character has shined since day one."It is that same integrity and leadership that has been a driving force in the newsroom for nearly four decades. Colleagues describe Alan as authentic, as a consummate professional, empathetic, funny [and] an outstanding journalist -- but an even better human being," Brock said.Krashesky quietly spends his vacation time serving others in projects around the world. He is also known for celebrating his family, which centers on his wife, Colleen, and their three kids and three grandchildren.In his nearly 40 years at ABC, he has done everything journalistically, including hosting the first edition of the ABC morning news, spending time on set with Oprah Winfrey during "Good Morning America" cut-ins, as well as offering unparalleled reporting on the Catholic Church, including covering three cardinals and three popes.Sunday, Krashesky thanked all those that have helped him succeed."What an honor to walk in the steps of true journalism giants -- men and women determined to find truth, because that is, after all, what this is all about. And now to be welcomed into the Silver Circle, it is a circle with their names and all the names of those whom I am honored to be among tonight," Krashesky said.After the night's celebration, he will be back Monday, anchoring the ABC7 flagship 10 p.m. newscast, which he has done since 2016.