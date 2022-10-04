Chicago police release photos of vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler

CPD said somehow the 18-month-old got out of his parents' car and walked into the street before being hit.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released photos Monday night of a vehicle they said was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a toddler earlier that day in Albany Park.

CPD issued a community alert in the hopes that someone would be able to identify the pickup truck they say hit the 18-month-old boy and kept going.

Chicago police said a dark two-toned Ford pickup hit Hermes Cardona-Rios just before 1:30 p.m. Monday, near Pulaski Road and Wilson Avenue. The vehicle was last seen going north on Pulaski.

The boy was being put in the back of a white Toyota Rav 4 right before the incident, according to CPD.

The family had just finished eating at Ruby's Fast Food when the incident occurred.

"They were waiting on extra food that we ordered, so I took him out to get him in the car," said his father, Gerardo Cardona. "I put the stuff in the car and turned around, and he wasn't there."

The child was not secured into the car and got out, walked into the street and was struck by a pickup truck, police said.

"I noticed him in front of the truck and I yelled out, 'Hey!' but I realized the guy wasn't paying attention to me because he was more focused on the road," Cardona said. "When I got right to the car's bumper, I saw it lump up. That's kind of when my heart dropped."

The child was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead, according to CPD. His parents are devastated.

"He was fighting for his life in my stomach. Now, to lose him again, it's just like... I've lost hope," said his mother Jocelyn Rios. "Losing a child is losing a part of you that could never be replaced."

Workers at the restaurant said they rushed outside to find the child's mother holding him and screaming for help. The owner of Ruby's said they gave police surveillance video of the crash.

A memorial was growing Tuesday morning where the child was hit.

Rios said she didn't know what to do without her son.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can be submitted at cpdtip.com.