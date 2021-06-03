Alderman blames Chicago 'gang culture' after girl, 14, critically hurt in Back of the Yards shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago alderman is blaming "gang culture" for the shooting of a 14-year-old girl who was walking her dog Wednesday night in Back of the Yards."If we want our children to be able to grow up, to live and to be able to thrive, we have to end this infatuation with gang culture, period," Alderman Raymond Lopez said Thursday.A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday evening.Police said the girl was approached by three people in the 1700-block of West 48th Street around 6 p.m. when one of them fired shots.Neighbors said the girl was leaving a nearby convenience store when she was struck. A bag of snacks lay on the sidewalk as police marked evidence at the scene."This young lady and her boyfriend were just walking down the street, when three gang members approached them and confronted them, and it ended in a shooting," Lopez said.Detectives are processing surveillance video that shows the girl walking with a dog and a young man neighbors identified as her boyfriend. Moments after the two walk out of frame, at least two shots rang out.Lopez said the couple had come across a group looking to see if they had a gang affiliation.Chicago police would not confirm or deny that detail, instead saying "Detectives are still investigating. We cannot comment on specifics of open investigations."Lopez said he thinks the group responsible is one known to police that he has been helping to track for three years now.Another surveillance camera recorded three people dressed in black approaching the intersection where the girl was shot.And another video recording shows an SUV waiting for the men in black near an alley as they sprint toward the car, get in and drive away.Neighbors said the 14-year-old and her boyfriend were not part of any gang. And witnesses said the girl would often buy snacks at a nearby store, just like she did before the shooting.No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.