Judge to hold hearing about plans to turn Amundsen Park Fieldhouse into shelter for Chicago migrants

ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 11:48AM
Judge to hold hearing about Amundsen Park Fieldhouse shelter plans
Galewood residents said they filed an injunction and will go before a judge over plans to house Chicago migrants at the Amundsen Park Fieldhouse.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Far West Side residents will go before a judge Tuesday morning, to prevent their local park and fieldhouse from being turned into a migrant shelter.

The Amundsen Park Fieldhouse in Galewood is slated to eventually take in incoming migrants, but residents have protested that decision.

Now, the plan is in limbo.

Last week, residents say, things changed.

The park is now staffed by just one person, and its operating hours were reduced.

SEE ALSO: Delegation of Chicago leaders heading to southern border this week without Mayor Brandon Johnson

Senior programs have also been moved and exercise programs canceled.

ABC7 Chicago found some exercising outside the fieldhouse Monday, instead.

"I'm very upset. I'm angry. This is an outlet for us seniors," Laddie Griffin said.

The group is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop Amundsen from becoming a shelter.

It will go before a Cook County judge for a hearing at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

