affordable care act

Sen. Durbin highlights IL family during confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee could threaten the future of the Affordable Care Act. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a challenge to the health care law one week after Election Day.

During the confirmation hearing Monday, Senator Dick Durbin referenced a suburban family that was protected by the act.

Kenny Murray is a thriving 1st grader learning how to read. But, the road to this point has been a tough one for this Tinley Park 6-year-old.

"Kenny was born with a complex genital heart defect. When I was pregnant with him we found out he would need open heart surgery to survivem," said Sue Murray, Kenny's mom.

By the time Kenny was 4-months-old, he had two heart surgeries and had already hit the million dollar maximum on his parents health insurance.

The Affordable Care Act's ban on insurance maximums allowed Kenny to stay insured.

"If it was not for Affordable Care Act, he would have lost his health insurance at 4-months-old," Murray said.

Kenny's story was front and center at Monday's confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin used the Murray Family as an example.

Democrats are pushing to keep the ACA in place.

A question over the law's individual mandate will be argued before the high court in November.

If Justices rule the mandate provision is not severable from the rest of the law, the ACA goes down, if not it stays in tact.

Law professors say how Barrett would rule is unknown.

RELATED: SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written' in Senate hearing

EMBED More News Videos

Barrett told senators that she is "forever grateful" for Ruth Bader Ginsburg's trailblazing path as a woman on the court.



"Judge Barrett to the best of my knowledge has never decided a case nor in her role as a law professor written about the issue of severability as it applies to any statute including the ACA," said Daniel Rodriguez, a Northwestern School of Law Professor.

Murray urged the lawmakers and justices to consider the protections Kenny and millions of Americans need under the ACA.

Before the Supreme Court delivers its opinion on the ACA, Murray said she hopes lawmakers will come up with an alternative to the affordable care act.

Right, now, there is none.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopdonald trumpamy coney barrettsupreme courtu.s. & worlddick durbinhealth insuranceu.s. supreme courtaffordable care act
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFFORDABLE CARE ACT
Trump lays out vision for America First Healthcare Plan
How to get health insurance if you lost your job during COVID-19 pandemic
Federal judge in Texas rules against Affordable Care Act
Underwood hopes to ride 'blue wave,' flip traditionally-red 14th District
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL COVID-19 positivity rate rising as 2,742 new cases reported
Hail cracks windshield, forcing emergency landing at O'Hare
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Chicago's historic Central Camera store to reopen in Loop
Questions remain after alleged Mich. governor kidnap plot thwarted
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
Grandmother, grandson found fatally shot at Chinatown hotel: police
Show More
Trump tests negative for COVID 'on consecutive days,' White House says
Southwest to start flying into O'Hare next year
Man wanted for grabbing woman on Woodridge bike path: police
'The Road Up' follows 4 Chicagoans on journey to independence
Evette's blends Lebanese, Mexican cuisines through Midwestern lens
More TOP STORIES News