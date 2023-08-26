Animal rescue group partners with Chicago Italian restaurant for 'Pups on the Patio'

This weekend, ALIVE Rescue and Casatil's Modern Italian restaurant on Chicago's North Side are teaming up for Pups on the Patio.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In 2020, animal shelters saw an uptick in adoptions, as people brought home stray dogs and cats during the pandemic lockdown. Now, many shelters are overflowing with pets in need of a new home.

To help solve this issue, Casati's Modern Italian is partnering with ALIVE Rescue Park West Neighborhood Association to host "Pups on the Patio" on August 27. Dog owners and lovers will enjoy a selection of aperitifs and Casati's ever popular vegan and vegetarian menu items. Proceeds from this event will be donated back to ALIVE Rescue, to help find our four-legged Chicago residents a stable home with local pet families and animal lovers.

"Pups On The Patio" will start at 12 PM Sunday, August 27 at Casati's location at 444 W. Fullerton Parkway. Tickets are $25 and you can register the same day at the restaurant door.