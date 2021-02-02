Botched CPD raid video release not reason to punish Anjanette Young lawyer, judge says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9236905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some local pastors are ramping up the pressure for change in the wake of the mistaken police raid on a Chicago social worker.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The attorney for a Chicago woman whose house was wrongfully raided in February 2019 will not be punished for releasing video of the incident.A federal judge decided not to punish Keenan Saulter, Anjanette Young's attorney, after he released video of Chicago police wrongfully handcuffing Young, while she was naked in her home.The judge acknowledged Saulter violated a court order, but the judge agreed Saulter did so because he thought the video was being improperly withheld from the public.Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with Young as activists called for her resignation in late December.The botched raid on Anjanette Young's home happened in February of 2019. The Chicago social worker was left handcuffed and naked for 40 minutes.Mayor Lightfoot's office and Young's attorney issued a joint statement on their Thursday morning meeting: