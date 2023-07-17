Child remains hospitalized after fall from carnival ride at Taste of Antioch

Antioch officials said a child fell from the Moby Dick carnival ride at the Taste of Antioch Sunday and was airlifted to a hospital.

Antioch officials said the child was not properly fastened into the Moby Dick carnival ride

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- A 10-year-old boy who was thrown from a carnival ride at the Taste of Antioch Sunday afternoon remains hospitalized.

The child was airlifted from Antioch to Advocate General in Park Ridge in critical condition, where is condition has stabilized.

The Antioch Fire Department received a call at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, of a child who had been hurt in a carnival ride during the Taste of Antioch.

Village officials said the 10-year-old was thrown from the ride while it was in motion after he was not properly fastened.

"The carnival was packed, and so a lot of people experienced seeing it," said Charles Smith, Commander of Operations for the Antioch Police Department. "It's a traumatic event for our community."

The incident happened on the last day of Antioch's summer food and entertainment festival.

"I feel sorry for the kid and the parents that have to go through this," concerned parent Ronald Hipolito said. "No one should go through this. No one at all."

Hipolito recalled when his wife and son had issues onboard the same carnival ride on Thursday.

"My wife said that she had to stop the ride because my youngest son felt unsecured inside the roller coaster," Hipolito said. "He felt like he was going to fly out."

As the injured boy was rushed to Lutheran General, Mayor Scott Gartner made the call to shut down all carnival rides for the reminder of the event.

"Not only for the, you know, respect to the family that went through this, but also for the safety of the rest of the residents to make sure there weren't other rights that could potentially be an issue," Gartner said. "The public safety for something like this is first and foremost."

Antioch police said they are now investigating alongside the Illinois Department of Labor to inspect all the rides for any safety issues.