Firefighters put out fire at Wrigleyville apartment building near Wrigley Field

Still and box for apartment building 3533 3531 north Sheffield. Fire started on rear porches. Some extension inside units. Fire now out pic.twitter.com/YygFWpcPow — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 10, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters are battling flames at a North Side apartment building Friday morning, according to Chicago fire officials.The fire broke out just south of Wrigley Field in the 3500-block of Sheffield on a second-floor porch, CFD said.The fire has since been put out, CFD tweeted.The building is also near CTA Red Line tracks. No word on any train delays at this time.No other details have been released at this time.