Firefighters put out fire at Wrigleyville apartment building near Wrigley Field

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Firefighters battle fire at Wrigleyville apartment building near Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters are battling flames at a North Side apartment building Friday morning, according to Chicago fire officials.

The fire broke out just south of Wrigley Field in the 3500-block of Sheffield on a second-floor porch, CFD said.



The fire has since been put out, CFD tweeted.

The building is also near CTA Red Line tracks. No word on any train delays at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
