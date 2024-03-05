Chicago police investigating 2 liquor store break-ins, burglary near Midway Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating two liquor store break-ins near Midway Airport early Tuesday morning.

In the first break-in, Chicago police said four men broke into Archer Liquors at 60th and Archer and took off with merchandise inside.

Miska's Liquors is 2 miles away on West 63rd. Video shows the broken windows there, but nothing was stolen.

No one is in custody.

