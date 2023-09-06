Fallen Officer Aréanah Preston's name added to Chicago Police Department's Gold Star Memorial Wall

Fallen CPD Officer Aréanah Preston's name was added to the Chicago police memorial wall Wednesday evening.

Preston's name joins hundreds of other fallen Chicago PD officers'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A ceremony is underway Wednesday evening, honoring fallen Chicago police officers.

Among those being remembered is Officer Aréanah Preston.

Her name was just added to the Gold Star Memorial Wall.

A candlelight vigil will also be held along the lakefront.

A full evening of honorary services is planned, as Preston's name joins hundreds of other fallen officers' on the Gold Star Memorial Wall.

SEE ALSO: Prosecutors in murder of Aréanah Preston, Chicago police officer killed, ask for new judge

Preston's mother and family are there, along with a number of other CPD members, paying respect to the 24-year-old fallen officer.

Preston was shot and killed on May 6 outside of her Avalon Park home, after finishing a shift.

She worked out of CPD's 5th District for three years.

Four teens are charged in the case.

At Wednesday's ceremony, tributes to Preston's character and dedication were said.

The healing continues for her family and the CPD family.

The ceremony will continue with a reception at 6:15 p.m. and then a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m., where the names of hundreds of fallen Chicago police officers will be read.