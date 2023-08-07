2 people, dog dead in domestic violence incident: Arlington Heights police

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people and a dog are dead after a domestic violence incident in Arlington Heights over the weekend, police said.

About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a person called 911 and reported killing his wife and dog; he also said he was going to kill himself, police said.

Police and fire crews responded to a home in the 300-block of West Campbell Street in connection with the incident.

Emergency crews on the scene heard a single gunshot, and entered the home.

Inside, they found an unresponsive female victim seated at a dining table. A male was found in an adjoining room. He was unresponsive, but breathing, police said.

He was holding a gun, police said.

The female victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the male was taken to a hospital, where he died Sunday afternoon.

The family dog was also found dead.

Police said, "All evidence gathered thus far suggests this domestic violence incident is isolated and confined to the aforementioned home. While this matter remains an active investigation, there is no associated public safety risk."

The two individuals were not immediately identified.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

The Major Case Assistance Team is helping in the investigation.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .