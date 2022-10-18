'I was panicking': Arlington Heights police officer honored for helping save boy from choking

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Arlington Heights Police Officer Treston Schoeny got a hug and a fist bump from Colin Connolly, the boy whose life he helped save.

On Monday night, the humble officer took a moment to thank his family and the other law enforcement officers who were there that day.

"We make each other better. We work as a team, and I thank you guys," Schoeny said.

Body camera video from another officer shows the moment Schoeney helped dislodge, of all things, a life-saver candy from Colin's throat. Schoeney stayed calm while Colin clearly struggled, and used the Heimlich maneuver to save his life.

"I was panicking. And my husband saw it all happening in slow motion," said Christine Connolly, Colin's mother. "Luckily it was the National Night Out. There was a lot of first responders around, and I just remember yelling out 'We need help! We need help!'"

The Connollys are beyond grateful for the lifesaving action.

"Thank you. Thank you so much. You don't know what it means to me," Christine said.

