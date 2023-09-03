3 being questioned after 'alarming' string of West Town armed robberies in broad daylight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police said they're currently questioning three people of interest about a string of West Side armed robberies targeting people walking on the street in broad daylight.

All of the incidents happened early Saturday afternoon, and some of the people ABC7 talked to said it was surprising to see just how quick the robberies can happen.

One of the robberies happened around 2:30 p.m. in West Town near West Grand Avenue and North May Street. Police said a 54-year-old man was leaving a restaurant in the area when a white SUV pulled up behind him. That's when multiple people got out and demanded his personal property.

A similar situation happened less than a mile away near West Ohio Street and North Noble Street, where residents said a person was robbed in front of a store. Police said they're still investigating that incident, along with several others in the area.

Angie Bertelsman has lived in West Town for 10 years now, and while she still feels generally safe, she said these robberies are increasing.

"We've been hearing more and more about armed robberies. My Citizen App has been going crazy. It's just alarming. There's a lot of people that live around here that like to go out for walks with their dogs," Bertelsman said.

With many people often walking around the neighborhood on days like Saturday, residents are hoping police can track down the offenders.

"I'd like to say, 'Have some cops get on this.' I know there's shortages, but we got to solve it. It's not good for the city. It's not good for anybody," Bertelsman said.

So, at this point, no one has been arrested and police are still confirming the exact number of armed robberies that happened on Saturday.