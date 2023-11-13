Armed robbery: Group robs 5 people at gunpoint in Goose Island, Chicago police say

WATCH LIVE

Monday, November 13, 2023 12:40AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of thieves robbed five people at gunpoint Sunday afternoon on Chicago's North Side, police said.

Police said the robbery happened in the Goose Island neighborhood's 1000 block of West Division Street just after 2 p.m.

Four suspects got out of a dark-colored SUV, took out guns and demanded the victims' belongings, police said.

Police said the three male victims and two female victims, all whose ages were not immediately known, complied with the robbers' requests. The thieves then got back into their vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

Police said no injuries were reported. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

