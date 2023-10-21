6 armed robberies happen within 25 minutes on Southwest Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six armed robberies happened within 25 minutes on Chicago's Southwest Side on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said in each incident, a group of robbers, armed with handguns and driving a silver Infiniti, approached victims and demanded their property.

The suspects are described as between 16 and 18 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and between 150 and 175 pounds, police said. They wore red or black hooded sweatshirts, red shorts or gray pants, sunglasses and ski masks.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

3800 block of West 47th Street at about 7:30 a.m.

2800 block of West 47th Street at about 7:43 a.m.

4100 block of Ashland Avenue at about 7:45 a.m.

2400 block of West 47th Street at about 7:50 a.m.

1900 block of West 43th Street at about 7:54 a.m.

3200 block of West 47th Street at about 7:55 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-747-8380.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood