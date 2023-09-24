Group of 6 robs 2 women at gunpoint in South Loop: Chicago police

A group of six carried out an armed robbery in the 500 block of South Wells Street in the South Loop, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were robbed at gunpoint in the South Loop early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the robbery happened in the 500 block of South Wells Street at about 2:30 a.m.

Two 25-year-old women were walking on the sidewalk when six people, identified only as male, got out of a tan sedan and stole their purses.

The victims were not injured and no one is in custody, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

