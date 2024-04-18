University of Chicago student struggles with robber; other students robbed near campus | VIDEO

A University of Chicago college student was caught on video struggling with a robber. Two other students were also robbed near the Hyde Park campus.

A University of Chicago college student was caught on video struggling with a robber. Two other students were also robbed near the Hyde Park campus.

A University of Chicago college student was caught on video struggling with a robber. Two other students were also robbed near the Hyde Park campus.

A University of Chicago college student was caught on video struggling with a robber. Two other students were also robbed near the Hyde Park campus.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple students were robbed near the campus of the University of Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

New video obtained by ABC7 Thursday shows one student being approached then aggressively confronted as she was walking down the sidewalk.

She can be seen struggling with the person as they appear to rip something out of her hand.

The victim then turns to others nearby, apparently asking for help. A few seconds later, the same person moves toward her again, but she manages to run away.

ABC7 will soon hear from the student about the experience.

The University of Chicago issued a safety alert Wednesday after three students were robbed just minutes apart, either on or near the Hyde Park campus.

The first robbery happened around 2:50 p.m. the 5600 block of South University. Two students were walking when four armed suspects ran up and demanded property, the University of Chicago Police Department said. Those suspects then got into a black Infiniti car and drove off.

Five minutes later, another student was robbed while walking off-campus in the 1300 block of East 56th Street. Two armed suspects demanded property before getting into a four-door black vehicle and driving off.

None of the students were hurt in either incident.

SEE ALSO | Police issue alert after multiple armed robberies near University of Chicago campus

Police continue to look for suspects.

The University of Chicago Police Department will increase patrols in the area.

SEE ALSO | Chicago robberies: 3 Loyola University students robbed at gunpoint on campus, school says

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood