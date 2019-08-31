1st Special Forces Green Beret dies during combat operations in Afghanistan

Sgt. 1st Class Dustin B. Ard, 31, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, died from wounds sustained during combat operations in Afghanistan Thursday, the Department of Defense announced Saturday.
He is the third U.S. service member killed during combat operations in Afghanistan this week.
Ard enlisted in the Army in 2011 as a Special Forces candidate. He was assigned to Fort Bragg and Special Forces Assessment and Selection and graduated from the Special Forces Qualification Course in 2015.
Ard was then assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st SFG (A) at Joint Base Lewis - McChord, Washington, as a Special Forces Communications Sergeant.
"Sgt. 1st Class Ard's loss is felt across our 1st Special Forces Group Family," said Col. Owen G. Ray, commander of 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne). "Our priority now is to take care of his family and our Soldiers and provide the best possible care that we can during this incredible time of need."
The incident is under investigation.
