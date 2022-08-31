Aurora Bank of America robbed, suspect photo released

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI confirmed an Aurora bank was robbed Tuesday evening.

The FBI said at about 5 p.m. their agents responded to a robbery at the Bank of America in the 2300 block of West Indian Trail.

The FBI did not release any information about how much money was taken, though they did say the robbery demand was made using a note. However, the agency did release a surveillance image of a suspect in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a Black male, tall with a slim build, wearing a black hat, orange vest, blue jeans, dark gloves, eyewear and a dark mask.

The suspect remains at large. If you have any information about this robbery, contact the FBI.