pride parade

Aurora Police Department lacks officers to work pride parade, may not recommend event to go on

Parade organizers announced it would not allow officers to march in parade in full uniform or bring police vehicles
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Lack of officers could interfere with west suburban pride parade

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Aurora Police Department said it does not have enough officers to provide security at the city's pride parade.

In a release to the media Tuesday, Aurora police said if organizers can't find additional officers from other jurisdictions to provide support, it will not be able to recommend to the city that the event go on.

RELATED | Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, among Illinois governor candidates, pulls city float from Pride parade

The Aurora Pride Parade is a private event and officers have to volunteer their time to work security.

The announcement came just days after parade organizers announced it would not allow police officers to march in the parade in full uniform or bring police vehicles.

Parade organizers released a statement in response, saying "we are concerned and disappointed, and we are investigating all options available to us."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsaurorapridelgbtq+ pridepride montheventspride paradepolice officerpolice
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIDE PARADE
Pride Month: Motorcycle club Organized Chaos Chicago preps for 2022 Aurora, IL parade after COVID Illinois delays
Aurora mayor pulls city float from Pride parade over police dispute
Disney unveils 2022 Pride Collection
Chicago Pride Parade returns in-person
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman says stranger moved into Chatham home, refuses to leave
Man shot, killed after allegedly attacking officer with hatchet ID'd
Carjacked SUV nearly ends up in Lake Michigan after South Side crash
Thieves smash way into Des Plaines luxury car dealership
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
CPD speaking to person of interest in NW Side machete robberies
Girl Scouts camp counselors get trauma-informed training
Show More
Ex-Channahon gymnastics coach convicted in sex assault of teen girl
Teen among 3 shot on Far South Side, CPD says
Amtrak hits car in Berwyn; Metra BNSF trains moving again with delays
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy
Woman says $1,400 tax refund disappeared from money app
More TOP STORIES News