Aurora Police Department lacks officers to work pride parade, may not recommend event to go on

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Aurora Police Department said it does not have enough officers to provide security at the city's pride parade.In a release to the media Tuesday, Aurora police said if organizers can't find additional officers from other jurisdictions to provide support, it will not be able to recommend to the city that the event go on.The Aurora Pride Parade is a private event and officers have to volunteer their time to work security.The announcement came just days after parade organizers announced it would not allow police officers to march in the parade in full uniform or bring police vehicles.Parade organizers released a statement in response, saying "we are concerned and disappointed, and we are investigating all options available to us."