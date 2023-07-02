WATCH LIVE

Chicago firefighter seriously injured while battling North Austin blaze: CFD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 2, 2023 11:08PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago firefighter was seriously injured in a blaze at a West Side apartment on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The fire broke out at a building in the North Austin neighborhood's 1200 block of North Lavergne Avenue.

A firefighter was transported to West Suburban Medical Center in serious condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A mayday call was issued as a precaution. The fire has since been extinguished, CFD said.

Officials did not elaborate on the firefighter's injuries and did not immediately provide further information.

