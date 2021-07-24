chicago violence

Austin teens help create action plan against gun violence

Chicago Proud
By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Austin teens help create plan against gun violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A community leader from Austin is collaborating with teens to battle gun violence by creating a "safe zone" and hosting events reclaiming the neighborhood from violence.

"I know I can't stop everything but I do know that there are different possibilities to curving what we see," said community leader Aisha Oliver.

Oliver, a native of Chicago's Austin neighborhood, said she is no stranger to gun violence. She said she's dedicated years to mentoring teens in her community to help mend that problem.

Oliver and about 10 teens she mentors came up with the Austin Safety Action Plan to help address the issue of gun violence.

According to the city's Violence Reduction Dashboard, there were 37 fatal shootings in the neighborhood from January 1, 2021, to July 21, 2021.

"Instead of waiting on help, we created help for ourselves. So that meant identifying what the issues were, how they've been affected by it and what were some ideas that they had to put in place so we don't see the same violence continuously," said Oliver.

Lester Bradford, one of the teens who created the Austin Safety Action Plan, said he lost three people in a single week.

"We grew up rough. so we know how it is," said Bradford. "So this year, this summer is terrible, multiple people dying and it's not even really grown folks. It's really the kids that are our age that we knew."

The safety plan includes a safety zone at Austin Town Hall Park where the group host basketball tournaments every Thursday to reclaim their neighborhood from violence.

"A lot of the people who are in the streets, they used to have love for the sports, like basketball. So we're trying to like get them to come together through that," said Darian German, a teen from the Austin community.

The safe zone where the tournaments take place will be driven by neighborhood institutions like the Austin Townhall and the Austin Branch Library. The goal of the action plan is to engage the community in positive and constructive ways. The events will proceed until mid-August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth austincommunity journalistchicago shootinggun violencechicago violencecommunitychicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO VIOLENCE
CPD releases video of man arrested with guns at lakeshore hotel
Boy killed in Lawndale shooting looked after visually impaired mother
3 persons of interest questioned in North Lawndale mass shootings: CPD
Old Town party bus shooting leaves 8 wounded: Chicago police
TOP STORIES
Inflation: Why prices are rising on everything from food to gas
Untreatable 'superbug' fungus has spread in 2 US cities, officials say
FBI on alert for fake COVID vaccine cards, tests at Lollapalooza
Search for bodies concludes at FL condo collapse site
Journey to Japan: Exclusive look as country prepares for Olympics
Health officials advise Rockton residents not to drink well water
Cook County won't require masks in schools
Show More
Chicago Weather: Humid, severe threat later Saturday
Native American groups applaud Cleveland Indians name change
Conservation in Chicago's rivers helping fish thrive
Boy killed in Lawndale shooting looked after visually impaired mother
CPD releases video of man arrested with guns at lakeshore hotel
More TOP STORIES News