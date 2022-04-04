autism

Forest Park nonprofit increasing autism awareness in April

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago-area nonprofit increasing autism awareness in April

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- April is known as Autism Acceptance Month.

There are several national and local events happening the entire month.

The Answer Inc. is a Forest Park not-for-profit organization.

The CEO of the organization, Debra Vines, joined ABC7 Monday to showcase their local events, which are creating connections to empower everyone in the autism community to enrich their quality of life.

RELATED: Boy, 8, with autism denied entry to Southwest Airlines flight out of Chicago O'Hare airport: family

Vines said COVID created difficulties for those with autism because it disrupted routines.

But Answer Inc. provides support, resources, education, advocacy and workforce development.

Scholarships are also available.

There will also be an Autism and Developmental Disabilities Walk-a-Thon from noon to 3 p.m. May 7 at Proviso West High School.

For more on the Answer, Inc., visit www.theanswerinc.org.
