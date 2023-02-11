2023 Chicago Auto Show to open to public at McCormick Place Saturday morning

Looking for things to do in Chicago this weekend? The 2023 Auto Show is opening to the public on Saturday at McCormick Place on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's an exciting Saturday at McCormick Place.

At 10 a.m., the doors will open to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. This is the first time the public will be allowed inside.

There are more cars in there than last year. Both sides of McCormick Place have been filled with cars and a number of interactive displays.

As they keep up with the modern times, more and more futuristic vehicles are taking over, especially with the electric vehicles. You can't go far without seeing one within each display.

The first electric corvette is also there, while getting from 0 mph to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. The electric vehicles are pretty available in all shapes and sizes these days.

They're all set for the grand opening Saturday. At 10 a.m., the ribbon will be cut and the fun begins.

And, be sure to join us for a live one-hour special from the auto show Saturday at 6 p.m. on ABC 7. Then, it will air again Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

It will also stream live on our website and connected TV apps.