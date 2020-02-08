chicago auto show

Chicago Auto Show 2020: First Look for Charity to raise millions for Chicago area charities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- North America's largest auto show is getting the black tie treatment.

The Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity mixes high fashion, delicious food and fast cars at McCormick Place Friday night - and it's all to raise millions of dollars for local charities.

"We raise money for 18 local charities. We're looking to go over $2.5 million this year. We've raised over $53 million over the last 29 years. It's a great event, black tie and a red carpet," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Tony Guido.

"It's a significant opportunity to give back and also support organizations like Catholic Charities and others in the Chicagoland area that have been doing such great work for a long time," said James Young, who is supporting Catholic Charities.

EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago Auto show opens to the public Saturday and Roz Varon headed out to McCormick Place to take a look at what's new this year.



When the Chicago Auto Show opens to the public Saturday morning, it will be the first auto show of the year in the country, since Detroit moved theirs to the summer.

What that means is more world introductions. As far as trends, the SUV still tops the list!

With nearly 1,000 vehicles to choose from, show-goers still gravitate to the SUV for its size, ride height and versatility.

Genesis is introducing its new mid-sized SUV at the show, and new to the category: Tweeners! SUVs that are in between a compact and sub-compact, like the Buick Encore GX and the Chevy Trailblazer.

EMBED More News Videos

Tweeners, including the Buick Encore GX and the Chevy Trailblazer are filling the demand for smaller SUVs.



The other trend is more hybrids and fully electric vehicles. The new Ford Mustang Mach-E has a 300 mile range, Audi E-Tron is a fully electric SUV and the Porsche Taycon will be available later this year.

"What we know from electrics, unlike gas powered vehicles, they can be quick and exciting and efficient at the same time," said Cars.com Executive Editor Joe Wiesenfelder.

On the Ford Mach E, Ford marketing manager Lisa Teed said, "This is fun, fast and we call it full of freedom. Freedom from all the complexities you used to have in your life."

EMBED More News Videos

Roz is out at McCormick Place for the Chicago Auto Show and is checking out the new Ford Mach E.



On the technology front, your car is becoming a lot more like your phone and updates can be made wirelessly through the cloud.

"They will update essentially anything that is controlled by a computer code and in a car that's a lot nowadays," Wisenfelder said. "This is a huge development and really powerful technology for a car."

EMBED More News Videos

Another car sure to turn heads at this year's show is the redesigned 2020 Chevrolet Corvette.



The Ford Mustang Mach E and the Cadillac CT5 are among a handful of vehicles at the show with this technology. Expect dozens of models to have wireless update capability in a couple of years!

One car making its world premier at the Chicago Auto Show is a new version of the Toyota Highlander.

"This is a variant that is a lot more sporty than your conventional Highlander and we think it is going to get a lot of converts, especially Gen-X," said Curtis McAllister of Toyota.

EMBED More News Videos

One car making its world premier at the Chicago Auto Show is a new version of the Toyota Highlander.



Toyota also has a test track to check out all of their cars.

This year's show has lots of new features, including the STEAM Machine mobile science lab from Ford. Inside, it gives kids an opportunity to do science experiments including riding a bike to learn about kinetic energy.

EMBED More News Videos

The Chicago Auto show opens to the public Saturday and Roz Varon headed out to McCormick Place to take a look at what's new this year.



EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Auto Show Chairman Tony Guido talks about the First Look For Charity.



Don't miss "ABC7 Presents the 2020 Chicago Auto Show" live at 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 on ABC7.
