Dates announced for 2019 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Auto Show has announced the dates for the 2019 show Thursday.
The show will open to the public Saturday, February 9 and run through Monday, February 18 at McCormick Place. Hours will be 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day except for the final day of the show, President's Day, when it will close at 8 p.m.
"The Chicago Auto Show not only boasts more than 1 million square feet of exhibit space treating guests to the industry's latest and greatest glistening automobiles, but it also offers attendees indoor test tracks, where they can ride along with products specialists, and outdoor street driving opportunities that demonstrate vehicle capabilities and handling as well as the latest technology and safety features," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli Jr.
The Chicago Auto Show has also launched a restyled website and mobile app, including a reworked online ticket buying process. The website will also allow visitors to browse real-time inventory from Chicagoland new car dealers.
For more information, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.