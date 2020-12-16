black-owned business

Hyde Park couple's AYO Foods celebrates West African cuisine

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago is featuring Black-owned businesses this week. On Wednesday, it was AYO Foods.

The company was co-founded by the husband and wife team Fredrick and Perteet Spencer.

The couple from Hyde Park said AYO Foods is a celebration of West African Cuisine.

AYO Means "joy" in Yoruba, one of the many languages spoken in West Africa.

These savory and spicy recipes have brought joy to the Spencer family for generations. AYO foods feature nutrient-dense, flavor-infused dishes and can be found in the frozen food section at select retailers across the U.S.

Each has 20 years of experience in the packaged food industry and had a passion to bring family recipes and variety to the frozen food arena.

RELATED: Black Owned: Raven Smith quit day job to launch Crystal Clear Tutoring

Perteet and Fred started to see the frozen market shifting toward more premium options, with more and more ethnic products entering and having success, but their story was not being told. They suspected there were other families like theirs, and knew there were also a lot more who may not have ever had West African food, but were excited to try it.

"You know we do feel like we're putting a bit of ourselves out there, and we're just really grateful that people are honoring that. I think what's the most rewarding is when our customers tell us about their connection to the food and some happy memory they have," Perteet said.

They are looking forward to expanding AYO Foods' line beyond frozen entrees and sharing more West African food in the market.

Visit ayo-foods.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagohyde parkfrozenentrepreneurshipblack owned business
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK-OWNED BUSINESS
Black Owned: Crystal Clear Tutoring
Chicago launches online guide to Black-owned businesses
Chicago launches 'Black Shop Friday'
Celebrating Chicago women-owned businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video contradicts driver story of how prisoner escaped in Gary
LIVE: Gov. Pritzker gives COVID update as IL reports 7,123 COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths
Zion triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critical: police
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
2 boys accused of armed Rogers Park carjacking: CPD
CPS, CTU clash over return to classroom plan
Amy Coney Barrett's replacement confirmed in Chicago
Show More
What's the difference between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?
Six Flags Great America offering drive-thru lights show
Chicago area hospitals frustrated over timing of COVID-19 shots
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with lake effect snow possible Wednesday
No discipline for Madigan as House probe ends
More TOP STORIES News