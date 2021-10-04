chicago shooting

Funeral held for Chicago teen gunned down while sitting in car outside SW Side home

By

An 18-year-old was shot seven times while sitting in their car outside their West Lawn home Saturday, killing them.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends said goodbye Sunday to an 18-year-old killed in a shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side last weekend.

Azul de la Garza was shot seven times while sitting inside their car last Saturday night in West Elsdon after a day spent with their mother.

Relatives said officers were alerted by a nearby ShotSpotter and arrived on the scene just moments after the teen's father ran out of the house when he heard the gunshots himself.

De la Garza was one of four siblings and had just graduated from Solorio Academy, where they participated in the high school's wrestling team. They were also an artist who loved to paint and was planning to take a year off to work, even after being admitted to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Their family said they just wanted everyone in the world to be treated with kindness.

Police have not made any arrests in the case and family members are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The 18-year-old is just one of eight people killed in Chicago so far this weekend.
