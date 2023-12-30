Baby dies following hit-and-run crash in Woodlawn, Chicago police say

Parents were driving 6-month-old to hospital with breathing problems before crash, CPD says

A 6-month-old girl being driven to the hospital by her parents died Friday night following a crash on Cottage Grove in Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

A 6-month-old girl being driven to the hospital by her parents died Friday night following a crash on Cottage Grove in Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

A 6-month-old girl being driven to the hospital by her parents died Friday night following a crash on Cottage Grove in Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

A 6-month-old girl being driven to the hospital by her parents died Friday night following a crash on Cottage Grove in Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating the death of a six-month old girl involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday night on the South Side.

It happened at about 9:42 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood.

According to police a Chevy SUV ran a red light and crashed into a Ford SUV.

The girl was inside the Ford being driven by her parents to the hospital with breathing difficulties.

She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It's not clear if the accident caused the child's death, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department transported a man and woman in the Ford to University of Chicago Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another man and woman in the Chevy SUV left the scene on foot before police arrived, officials said.

The Major Accidents unit is investigating.