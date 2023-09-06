Megan Flynn shares some tips to help you stay organized this back-to-school season.

How to organize for back-to-school season

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Back-to-school can be a hectic time, but a professional organizer from LaGrange joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday to talk about some tips.

Megan Flynn wants to help make mornings a little easier.

Mornings can be some of the most chaotic and confrontational times of day for a disorganized household.

Flynn helps families figure it all out with organizational suggestions that make the school year hassle-free.

Here are some items that can help:

- A clothing organizer that is perfect for keeping a week of outfits organized and ready to go for your scholar.

- A dry erase board meant to keep tasks organized for you and your child

- A "lazy Susan" turntable with multiple compartments that neatly keeps every essential your student needs before heading out the door

- Command Centers with labels that help keep folders, papers and many other things organized

- A homework caddy that keeps school materials in safe compartments

