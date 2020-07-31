back to school

Illinois back to school plans: K-12 school district reopening plans

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
K-12 school districts have begun announcing their fall 2020 reopening plans.

COOK COUNTY



Alsip-Hazelgreen-Oak Lawn School District 126





Arbor Park School District 145





Argo Evergreen Park Reavis Oak Lawn Special Education Cooperative





Atwood Heights School District 125






Barrington Community Unit School District 220





Bellwood School District 88





Berkeley School District 87





Bloom Township High School District 206






Brookfield-Lagrange Park School District 95





Burbank School District 111





Calumet City School District 155





Calumet Public School District 132





Community Consolidated School District 15





Community Consolidated School District 54





Community Consolidated School District 54





Community Consolidated School District 62





Community Consolidated School District 168





Forest Park School District 91





Forest Ridge School District 142





Franklin Park School District 84





Glencoe School District 35





Hillside School District 93





Homewood School District 153





Kenilworth School District 38





Lemont-Bromberek Combined School District 113A





Leyden Community High School District 212





Lincolnwood School District 74





Lyons School District 103





Mannheim School District 83





Maywood-Melrose Park-Broadview School District 89





This list is developing and will be updated.
