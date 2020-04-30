Coronavirus Chicago: City to offer webinar to help businesses navigate new stay-at-home order

Effective Friday, May 1, the modified stay-at-home order will provide increased flexibility for certain businesses along with important new guidelines to protect workers and consumers and build on lifesaving progress made over the last month.
BACP will guide businesses through the new regulations, including the following topics:
- New businesses added to those deemed essential
- New guidelines for non-essential retail to reopen for delivery or outside the store pickup
- New requirements for businesses to protect workers and consumers, including providing masks and limiting occupancy
The webinar will begin at 4:00 p.m. and is part of the city's commitment to providing up-to-date information to businesses and workers throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.
This week, BACP is also providing twice-daily webinars to provide information on the new Chicago Microbusiness Recovery Grant Program.
Thursday's webinars on the Recovery Grant will take place at 10:00 a.m. in Spanish and 2:00 p.m. in English. A Polish webinar will be held Friday.
Participants can register for all webinars at www.chicago.gov/businessworkshops.