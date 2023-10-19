Bad Bunny announces 2024 tour dates, 3 concerts at United Center

Bad Bunny has announced he will go on tour in 2024, and he will perform three times at the United Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bad Bunny has announced concert dates for his upcoming Most Wanted Tour, with three concerts happening in Chicago.

The Puerto Rican rapper will perform three shows at the United Center March 28, 29 and 30. Fans can register now for ticket access.

The promo poster for the tour reads, "If you're not a real fan, don't come."

It has been big week for the superstar recording artist. He just released his new album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," and he will be the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Thursday's announcement warns the tour will be a "rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hones in on the star's trap roots, so parental discretion is advised."