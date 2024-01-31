Andersonville bakery hit twice in 1 month, as well

A bakery in Logan Square was burglarized early Wednesday as it was working to reopen from a previous break-in.

A bakery in Logan Square was burglarized early Wednesday as it was working to reopen from a previous break-in.

A bakery in Logan Square was burglarized early Wednesday as it was working to reopen from a previous break-in.

A bakery in Logan Square was burglarized early Wednesday as it was working to reopen from a previous break-in.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bakery in Logan Square was burglarized early Wednesday as it was working to reopen from a previous break-in.

The bakery, Pan Artesanal, in the 3700-block of West Fullerton Avenue was broken into at about 3:22 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The owners posted a video, which shows the thief shattering the front window. Money was taken from the register, according to police.

Pan Artesanal was previously burglarized and vandalized in August. At that time, the thief also broke a window.

There's no word on when the owners plan to reopen their business.

This is the third bakery break-in within two weeks. A North Side gluten-free bakery was targeted for the second time Tuesday morning.

The bakery, defloured: A Gluten Free Bakery, in the 1400-block of West Balmoral Avenue in Andersonville, was broken into about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to CPD.

Police said someone broke the glass to the front door and got inside, where they took property and fled.

The gluten-free bakery was also targeted on Jan. 18. At that time, two male suspects broke the front window, entered and took an unknown amount of cash before getting into a dark-colored vehicle and driving east, police said.

No one has been arrested for any of the burglaries.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood