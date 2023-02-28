Chicago crime: FBI responding to bank robbery in Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI is responding to a bank robbery on Chicago's Northwest Side, the agency said on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are responding to 2235 North Milwaukee Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, the FBI said. A Chase Bank is located there.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the robbery.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

SEE ALSO | Suspect at large after pulling gun on workers in Homewood bank robbery: FBI