Suspect at large after pulling gun on workers in Homewood bank robbery: FBI

The suspect in a Homewood robbery is at large after showing a gun and making demands at a Dixie Highway U.S. Bank, the FBI said.

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI is looking for the person suspected of robbing a bank in south suburban Homewood Monday.

Surveillance photos show the suspect just before 1:20 p.m., inside the U.S. Bank branch in the 18300-block of Dixie Highway.

Officials said the man showed a gun and made demands to employees.

He is described as a male suspect in his 20s, who is 5-feet, 6 inches tall; thin; and wearing a black ski mask, dark sunglasses, black hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants and black sneakers.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700, or visit tips.fbi.gov.