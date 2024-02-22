Cooking up a storm: Bar Siena Chef Fabio Viviani shares wagyu beef meatball recipe

Bar Siena opened its third restaurant in terminal five at O'Hare airport! Here's how to make their famous wagyu beef meatball.

Bar Siena opened its third restaurant in terminal five at O'Hare airport! Here's how to make their famous wagyu beef meatball.

Bar Siena opened its third restaurant in terminal five at O'Hare airport! Here's how to make their famous wagyu beef meatball.

Bar Siena opened its third restaurant in terminal five at O'Hare airport! Here's how to make their famous wagyu beef meatball.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On this week's Cooking up a Storm ABC7 Tracy Butler talks to Bar Siena Chef Fabio Viviani on his famous wagyu beef meatball recipe.

Bar Siena recently opened their third location inside O'Hare airport's terminal five.

Bar Siena Executive Chef Partner Fabio Viviani joined ABC7 Chicago to make his famous meatballs and talk about the new location.

The following recipe serves four people.

Ingredients

- 1 cup hoagie roll, cut into small pieces

- 1/2 cup heavy cream

- 2.5 pounds ground wagyu beef chuck shoulder

- 1/5 cup diced onion

- 1 teaspoon minced garlic

- 1 cup grated parmesan cheese

- 2 tablespoon chopped basil

- 1 egg

- 1/3 cup ground panko bread crumbs

-1 teaspoon kosher salt

-1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper

MORE RECIPES: Old Town Pour House shares Buffalo Chicken Dip recipe

Directions

1. Soak bread in heavy cream.

2. Combine all ingredients in large mixing bowl and mix until well incorporated.

3. Let meat mixture rest for at least one hour.

4. Mold mixture into balls making sure to use firm pressure and pack it really tight. At the restaurant the chefs use 12 oz. and 3 oz. meatballs.

5. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes. The internal temperature should read at least 165 degrees. Note: The smaller the meatball the less time it needs.

6. Place it in tomato sauce and simmer on really low heat for another 30 minutes.

7. Serve and enjoy!

To find locations for Bar Siena, click here.