Man killed in hit-and-run was crossing Bartlett street at dangerous intersection, neighbors say

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are looking for two vehicles in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man crossing the street in west suburban Bartlett Saturday night.

Residents said they're concerned about the busy intersection at Lake Street and Valley Lane.

Traffic on Lake Street through Bartlett is normally pretty busy, with cars and trucks passing through the area on one of the main east-west routes through the suburbs. But at night, neighbors say it is poorly lit and can be dangerous for people trying to cross the street.

"Lake Street is a busy street," neighbor Mike Millington said. "Unfortunately, a couple people have been hit at that intersection."

The most recent was on Saturday night, when a 35-year-old Streamwood man crossing Lake Street was hit by two different vehicles. Neither driver stopped to offer help.

Police said they recovered parts on the scene from a dark colored, four-door 2017-2019 Chevy Trax. The other vehicle is described only as red in color. Both were heading westbound.

Police said it's just the latest of a number of pedestrian and vehicle collisions here. Steve Giampa works less than a block away.

"I've seen several accidents here at night and this is the second hit and run, man versus car," Giampa said.

A cross and fresh flowers at the intersection just down the block marks the spot where Gustavo Ruiz was hit and killed crossing Lake Street in June 2021. Police say there have been several others as well dating back a number of years.