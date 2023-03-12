Pedestrian fatally struck by 2 vehicles in Bartlett hit-and-run crash, police say

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a west suburban hit-and-run crash on Saturday night, police said.

Bartlett police responded to the crash, which happened near Lake Street and Valley Lane, at about 7:10 p.m.

A 35-year-old Streamwood man was struck by two vehicles while running across the street, witnesses told police. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Lake Street, and neither stopped after striking the man.

The pedestrian was transported to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died, police said.

Investigators believe one of the vehicles is red, and the other vehicle could be a dark-colored, four-door 2015-2022 Chevrolet Trax or a GMC Terrain vehicle. Investigators also found vehicle parts, including front tire wheel trim, broken headlamp pieces and a rubber portion of a windshield wiper that are believed to be from a Chevrolet Trax or a GMC Terrain vehicle.

Lake Street was closed between Oak Avenue and Park Boulevard for about three hours while Bartlett police investigated the motor vehicle crash, which is still under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 630-837-0846.