Battle Creek air show accident: 1 killed during pyrotechnic portion in Michigan, police say | VIDEO

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLS) -- A person was killed in an accident at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival in Michigan, according to police.The accident happened around 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon during the pyrotechnic portion of the show at Battle Creek Executive Airport, police said.Police are not providing any more information at this time and said it is still under investigation.Battle Creek Fire Department, police and Federal Aviation Administration are at the scene investigating.