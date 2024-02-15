Pastry chef from Beatrix, which has Chicago-area locations, shares chocolate cake recipe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Beatrix joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to Cook, or bake, up a Storm.

Pastry Chef Yasmin Guiterrez and ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler made the Tall, Dark and Handsome chocolate cake.

Beatrix is a Lettuce Entertain You restaurant with locations in the Loop, Fulton Market, Streeterville, River North and Oak Brook.

Tall, Dark and Handsome Chocolate Cake recipe

Yields one 8-inch cake

Ingredients for outer cake layer

- 2 cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate

- 1 stick Unsalted Butter

- 1 tsp. Vanilla Extract

- 1/2 tsp. Salt

- 6 Large Eggs

- 3/4 cup Granulated Sugar

Ingredients for cake filling

- 2 cups Heavy Cream

- 1 cup Semi-Sweet Chocolate

- 3/4 tsp. Vanilla Extract

- 4 tbsp. Granulated Sugar

- 0.5 gram Kappa Carrageenan (Optional!)

Procedure

To Prepare Outer Cake Layer:

1. Preheat the oven to 300F.

2. Melt the semi-sweet chocolate, butter, vanilla, and salt over a double boiler. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

3. Separate the egg yolks into a medium mixing bowl, and the egg whites into the bowl of a stand mixer (or large mixing bowl).

4. Whisk the egg yolks and half of the granulated sugar until the mixture becomes pale yellow and thick. Set aside.

5. Whip the egg whites on low speed (or use a hand-mixer to whisk) until soft peaks form. Slowly add the remaining sugar until medium peaks have formed.

6. When the chocolate mixture has slightly cooled, add 2 tablespoons of the egg yolk mixture to the chocolate mixture, whisking to combine. Add the chocolate mixture into the remaining yolks, whisking until smooth.

7. Give the mixture several folds with a rubber spatula, then add the peaked egg whites and continue to fold until incorporated.

8. Immediately pour into a lightly greased, 8-inch cheesecake pan.

9. Bake for 45 minutes. Rotate pan and bake for another 15 minutes. Cake will rise in height and then collapse slightly.

10. Allow cake to cool until room temperature and set aside.

To Prepare Cake Filling:

1. In a small bowl, mix together the granulated sugar and kappa carrageenan and set aside.

2. Add the heavy cream, semi-sweet chocolate, and vanilla to a saucepan. Bring to a simmer and stir the entire time to avoid burning the chocolate.

3. Whisk in the sugar and kappa carrageenan mixture and continue to whisk for one minute as the mixture continues to simmer.

4. Immediately pour the mixture through a chinois and into the outer cake later, until it sits 1/2-inch from the top.

5. Let the cake set at room temperature, then refrigerate overnight. Keep refrigerated until serving.