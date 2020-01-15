Belize murder of ABC7 producer Anne Swaney remains unsolved after 4 years

Tuesday marks a sad anniversary for us here at ABC 7. Four years ago, our colleague Anne Swaney was murdered while vacationing in Belize.
Swaney was found floating in the Mopan River, not far from the horse ranch where she had been staying.
Although the investigation is still open and under the command of Belizean national police, the FBI has agents from Miami still assigned to the case.
Investigators say that an autopsy revealed Swaney had been strangled and that she died from "asphyxia due to compression of the neck area, throttling (manual strangulation) and blunt force traumatic injuries to the head and neck region."
Swaney's belongings were found on a yoga deck next to the river that runs through Nabitunich Farm, a horse and eco-resort popular with Americans and Canadians. Swaney had vacationed there previously.
A 24-year-old Guatemalan fisherman who was in the area at the time of her disappearance was taken into custody by Belize police in January 2016, however the man was released and police said he wasn't involved in the murder. Ranch employees and managers along with some guests were questioned by local police. Several employees turned over DNA to police.
Investigators have said they believe that multiple people may have been involved in Anne's killing.
The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Swaney's murder.
