Belvidere Apollo Theatre roof collapse victims still in shock as they recover

Victims of the Apollo Theatre collapse in Belvidere are grateful to be alive, but still in shock as they recover from serious injuries.

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WLS) -- The victims who survived the collapse of the Apollo Theatre's roof in Belvidere Friday night are recovering, but are still shocked by the incident.

There was a sold-out metal show going on when an EF-1 tornado caused the roof to give way during an outbreak of severe weather.

"I don't even know how I made it out," said Dylan Crone from his hospital bed.

EXCLUSIVE: Apollo theatre victim was only person to buy band shirt before deadly roof collapse, singer recalls

Crone's injuries are still visible after his first night out with his new coworkers ended in terror and agonizing pain. He was one of the 48 people injured by falling pieces of concrete and debris during the strong storms.

"As soon as I felt pain and started yelling for help, I said there was still a chance that I can make it through this," he said. "I was in front-left-center of the stage, so right where the main part of the building fell, I was right there. It just immediately crashed on me, and I was out like light."

Fred Livingston, Jr. was the only fatality from the disaster. He was standing next to his son in the front row, and near Paul Rojas and his two bandmates, who were also badly injured.

READ MORE | 'I couldn't save him': Son recounts final moments before father killed in Belvidere roof collapse

"I feel the whole, heavy things in my body, my legs, my head," Rojas recalled. "When you realize days after, and see that, man, he was next to me."

Rojas has many broken bones throughout his body from the collapse. So does Victoria Bella, who was also in the front row with her partner and two coworkers.

"I remember going to turn to run away and something hit me in the head, and the next thing I knew I was unconscious. And, the last thing I remember was a paramedic scooping me up and taking me to an ambulance," she said.

RELATED: 12 tornadoes confirmed in Illinois; Pritzker visits site of deadly Belvidere theater roof collapse

And while the physical injuries are slow to heal, the trauma, some say, will linger much, much longer.

"I was just thinking it would be a fun event to go to. It took me, very much, by surprise," said Crone.

"I feel so bad for that family and anybody else who got severely, severely hurt to the point that they can't move. I just can't believe this," said Bella.