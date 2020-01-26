police officer killed

Funeral held for off-duty Berwyn police officer killed in I-55 crash

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Loved ones are saying goodbye to a Berwyn police officer who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in Will County last weekend.

The funeral for Officer Charles Schauer was held Saturday morning in River Forest.

The 33-year-old was killed when the SUV he was riding in slammed into the back of a box truck on I-55 near Plainfield. The box truck had been involved in another crash shortly before the fatal incident.

RELATED: Joliet Officer Erin Zilka charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn Officer Charles Schauer

Off-duty Berwyn police Officer Charles Schauer was killed Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in Will County, according to the Berwyn Police Department.



The SUV was driven by Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka, a 12-year veteran of the force. She's facing a DUI charge.

Both officers were off duty at the time of the crash.

RELATED: Special prosecutor motion filed after Joliet Officer Erin Zilka charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn Officer Charles Schauer

Illinois State Police said 42-year-old Rodrigo Marin of Plainfield was intoxicated and caused the initial crash with the box truck.

According to state police, Marin lost control of his Nissan, crossed over the lane and struck the front left side of the box truck, which was in the right lane as it prepared to exit to Rte. 30.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
will countyberwynplainfieldpolice officer killedduifatal crashdui crash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
1 Houston police officer killed, 1 injured in copter crash
Man guilty on all counts in killing of CPD Cmdr. Bauer
Shomari Legghette will not take the stand
ME testifies at trial of man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News