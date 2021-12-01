burglary

Smash-and-grab thieves hit Bucktown BFF Bikes, get away with at least 5 high-end bicycles

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Bucktown bike shop was broken into and burglarized Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police.

Police said they were called to BFF Bikes in the 2000 block of N. Damen Ave., just before 7 a.m.

Store employee Kate Roca said when she arrived, she found one of the windows shattered and five high-end bikes stolen.

"It looks like they knew what they were going for, trying to get the high-value bikes," said Roca. "It was pretty scary to see the bike shop all broken up and broken into."

No one was hurt.

The store has been in business for at least seven years.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
