'Pose' star Billy Porter goes for Emmy gold for 2nd year in a row

Porter is nominated once again for his role as Pray Tell. Last year, Porter snagged the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and made history as the first openly gay Black man to accept the award.
"The work is good, you know, good work doesn't always get recognized," Porter previously told On The Red Carpet. "I'm glad that everybody came to their senses."
Porter is incredibly proud of his work on "Pose" and says that his portrayal of Pray Tell is the first time he's actually enjoyed watching himself on camera.
"Billy just embodies freedom. What it looks like to be free. What real Black joy looks like when it's free," Porter's co-star Angelica Ross said after his 2019 Emmy win.
See also: Billy Porter calls for end to violence against Black trans women on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Porter has the chance to score his second Emmy for Season 2 of "Pose," which incorporates plot lines that are very close to his heart. During its sophomore season, the series addresses the early days of the AIDS pandemic.
"I lived through it. I lost a lot of friends. You know, we lost a lot of people, we lost a generation of people," Porter told On The Red Carpet at the Season 2 premiere.
"I survived for a reason," the actor continued. "And I'm so grateful that I lived long enough to see the day where we can tell this story and remind the world that we are here, we were here, we are here, we're not going anywhere."
Click here for the full list of Emmy nominees
Tune in to On The Red Carpet at the Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 20, (check local listings) and watch the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.